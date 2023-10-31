Jalen Brunson NBA Player Preview vs. the Cavaliers - October 31
The New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson included, take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
If you'd like to make predictions on Brunson's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers
- Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-115)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+130)
- Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+116)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+114)
Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Giving up 106.9 points per contest last year made the Cavaliers the best squad in the league on defense.
- Conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest last year, the Cavaliers were second in the NBA in that category.
- The Cavaliers conceded 23 assists per game last season (best in the league).
- Defensively, the Cavaliers conceded 11.3 made three-pointers per game last year, second in the NBA.
Jalen Brunson vs. the Cavaliers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/26/2023
|42
|23
|4
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4/23/2023
|43
|29
|6
|6
|5
|1
|1
|4/21/2023
|38
|21
|4
|6
|0
|0
|2
|4/18/2023
|36
|20
|5
|6
|1
|0
|4
|4/15/2023
|30
|27
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3/31/2023
|38
|48
|4
|9
|7
|0
|0
|1/24/2023
|36
|14
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|12/4/2022
|32
|23
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|10/30/2022
|34
|16
|4
|7
|0
|0
|3
