The New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson included, take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Brunson, in his last appearance, had 14 points and five assists in a 96-87 loss to the Pelicans.

If you'd like to make predictions on Brunson's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-115)

Over 22.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+130)

Over 3.5 (+130) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+116)

Over 5.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+114)

Looking to bet on one or more of Brunson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 106.9 points per contest last year made the Cavaliers the best squad in the league on defense.

Conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest last year, the Cavaliers were second in the NBA in that category.

The Cavaliers conceded 23 assists per game last season (best in the league).

Defensively, the Cavaliers conceded 11.3 made three-pointers per game last year, second in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Brunson vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 42 23 4 4 2 0 2 4/23/2023 43 29 6 6 5 1 1 4/21/2023 38 21 4 6 0 0 2 4/18/2023 36 20 5 6 1 0 4 4/15/2023 30 27 2 2 1 0 2 3/31/2023 38 48 4 9 7 0 0 1/24/2023 36 14 2 4 1 0 1 12/4/2022 32 23 2 4 2 1 0 10/30/2022 34 16 4 7 0 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.