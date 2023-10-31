Josh Hart NBA Player Preview vs. the Cavaliers - October 31
The New York Knicks, Josh Hart included, hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
In this article, we dig into Hart's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers
- Points Prop: Over 6.5 (+100)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+120)
Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Cavaliers were ranked No. 1 in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 106.9 points per contest.
- The Cavaliers conceded 41.2 rebounds on average last season, second in the NBA.
- The Cavaliers allowed 23 assists per contest last year (best in the league).
- The Cavaliers were the second-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 11.3 makes per game.
Josh Hart vs. the Cavaliers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/26/2023
|47
|4
|12
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4/23/2023
|40
|19
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4/21/2023
|29
|13
|6
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4/18/2023
|27
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4/15/2023
|33
|17
|10
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3/31/2023
|29
|11
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1/12/2023
|34
|5
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|11/23/2022
|33
|8
|3
|9
|0
|0
|1
