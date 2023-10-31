The New York Knicks, Josh Hart included, hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hart, in his most recent showing, had three points and 10 rebounds in a 96-87 loss to the Pelicans.

In this article, we dig into Hart's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (+100)

Over 6.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+120)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Cavaliers were ranked No. 1 in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 106.9 points per contest.

The Cavaliers conceded 41.2 rebounds on average last season, second in the NBA.

The Cavaliers allowed 23 assists per contest last year (best in the league).

The Cavaliers were the second-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 11.3 makes per game.

Josh Hart vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 47 4 12 2 0 1 0 4/23/2023 40 19 7 2 1 0 2 4/21/2023 29 13 6 1 2 0 2 4/18/2023 27 5 4 0 1 0 1 4/15/2023 33 17 10 2 1 0 1 3/31/2023 29 11 7 1 1 0 0 1/12/2023 34 5 7 3 0 0 1 11/23/2022 33 8 3 9 0 0 1

