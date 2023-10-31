The New York Knicks (1-2) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) as just 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and MSG.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and MSG

TNT and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 113 - Cavaliers 107

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 2.5)

Knicks (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-6.5)

Knicks (-6.5) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



Over (214.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.8

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks Performance Insights

At 116 points scored per game and 113.1 points conceded last year, the Knicks were 11th in the league on offense and 12th on defense.

Last season, New York was second-best in the league in rebounds (46.6 per game) and seventh in rebounds allowed (42).

The Knicks were third-worst in the NBA in assists (22.9 per game) last year.

Last season, New York was third-best in the NBA in turnovers committed (12 per game) but fifth-worst in turnovers forced (12).

The Knicks were 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.