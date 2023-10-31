The New York Knicks (0-1), on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, battle the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and MSG.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle posted 25.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jalen Brunson's numbers last season were 24.0 points, 3.5 boards and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 49.2% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Immanuel Quickley averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

RJ Barrett put up 19.6 points, 2.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

Donte DiVincenzo put up 9.4 points, 3.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell's numbers last season were 28.3 points, 4.3 boards and 4.4 assists per game. He also drained 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 triples (third in league).

Last season, Evan Mobley recorded an average of 16.2 points, 9.0 boards and 2.8 assists per game.

Darius Garland put up 21.6 points, 2.7 boards and 7.8 assists. He drained 46.2% of his shots from the field and 41.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Caris LeVert put up 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He made 43.1% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Max Strus collected 11.5 points, 3.2 boards and 2.1 assists. He drained 41.0% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per contest.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cavaliers Knicks 112.3 Points Avg. 116.0 106.9 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 48.8% Field Goal % 47.0% 36.7% Three Point % 35.4%

