Knicks vs. Cavaliers October 31 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The New York Knicks (0-1), on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, battle the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and MSG.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TNT, MSG
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle posted 25.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jalen Brunson's numbers last season were 24.0 points, 3.5 boards and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 49.2% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.0 made 3-pointers.
- Immanuel Quickley averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- RJ Barrett put up 19.6 points, 2.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds.
- Donte DiVincenzo put up 9.4 points, 3.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell's numbers last season were 28.3 points, 4.3 boards and 4.4 assists per game. He also drained 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 triples (third in league).
- Last season, Evan Mobley recorded an average of 16.2 points, 9.0 boards and 2.8 assists per game.
- Darius Garland put up 21.6 points, 2.7 boards and 7.8 assists. He drained 46.2% of his shots from the field and 41.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.
- Caris LeVert put up 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He made 43.1% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.
- Max Strus collected 11.5 points, 3.2 boards and 2.1 assists. He drained 41.0% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per contest.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cavaliers
|Knicks
|112.3
|Points Avg.
|116.0
|106.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.1
|48.8%
|Field Goal %
|47.0%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|35.4%
