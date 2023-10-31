The New York Knicks (1-2) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) as only 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and MSG. The point total is 214.5 in the matchup.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: TNT and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -2.5 214.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York and its opponents combined to score more than 214.5 points in 62 of 82 games last season.

The average number of points in New York's matchups last season was 229.1, which is 14.6 more points than the over/under for this game.

New York went 46-36-0 ATS last season.

New York won 26 of the 39 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (66.7%).

The Knicks went 19-9 last year (winning 67.9% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

The Knicks have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.

At home last season, the Knicks sported a worse record against the spread (19-22-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (27-14-0).

When playing at home last year, the Knicks exceeded the total 58.5% of the time (24 of 41 games). They hit the over in 48.8% of road games (20 of 41 contests).

Last season the Knicks averaged 9.1 more points (116 per game) than the Cavaliers gave up (106.9).

New York went 37-25 versus the spread and 39-23 overall when scoring more than 106.9 points.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights (Last Season)

Knicks Cavaliers 116 Points Scored (PG) 112.3 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 37-25 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 28-17 39-23 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 33-12 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 106.9 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 32-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 39-23 34-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 48-14

