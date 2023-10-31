Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (1-2) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) as only 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and MSG. The point total is 214.5 in the matchup.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: TNT and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-2.5
|214.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York and its opponents combined to score more than 214.5 points in 62 of 82 games last season.
- The average number of points in New York's matchups last season was 229.1, which is 14.6 more points than the over/under for this game.
- New York went 46-36-0 ATS last season.
- New York won 26 of the 39 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (66.7%).
- The Knicks went 19-9 last year (winning 67.9% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.
- The Knicks have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.
Knicks vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- At home last season, the Knicks sported a worse record against the spread (19-22-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (27-14-0).
- When playing at home last year, the Knicks exceeded the total 58.5% of the time (24 of 41 games). They hit the over in 48.8% of road games (20 of 41 contests).
- Last season the Knicks averaged 9.1 more points (116 per game) than the Cavaliers gave up (106.9).
- New York went 37-25 versus the spread and 39-23 overall when scoring more than 106.9 points.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights (Last Season)
|Knicks
|Cavaliers
|116
|112.3
|11
|25
|37-25
|28-17
|39-23
|33-12
|113.1
|106.9
|12
|1
|32-10
|39-23
|34-8
|48-14
