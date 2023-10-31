The New York Knicks (1-2) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) as only 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and MSG. The point total is 214.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: TNT and MSG
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -2.5 214.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York and its opponents combined to score more than 214.5 points in 62 of 82 games last season.
  • The average number of points in New York's matchups last season was 229.1, which is 14.6 more points than the over/under for this game.
  • New York went 46-36-0 ATS last season.
  • New York won 26 of the 39 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (66.7%).
  • The Knicks went 19-9 last year (winning 67.9% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.
  • The Knicks have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • At home last season, the Knicks sported a worse record against the spread (19-22-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (27-14-0).
  • When playing at home last year, the Knicks exceeded the total 58.5% of the time (24 of 41 games). They hit the over in 48.8% of road games (20 of 41 contests).
  • Last season the Knicks averaged 9.1 more points (116 per game) than the Cavaliers gave up (106.9).
  • New York went 37-25 versus the spread and 39-23 overall when scoring more than 106.9 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights (Last Season)

Knicks Cavaliers
116
Points Scored (PG)
 112.3
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 25
37-25
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 28-17
39-23
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 33-12
113.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 106.9
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 1
32-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 39-23
34-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 48-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.