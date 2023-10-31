How to Watch the Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 31
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (1-2) battle the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) on October 31, 2023. The matchup airs on TNT and MSG.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Knicks vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Knicks Stats Insights
- Last season, the Knicks had a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% higher than the 46.8% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents made.
- In games New York shot better than 46.8% from the field, it went 29-15 overall.
- The Knicks were the second-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Cavaliers finished 25th.
- Last year, the Knicks scored 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers gave up (106.9).
- New York had a 39-23 record last season when scoring more than 106.9 points.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, the Knicks scored 2.5 more points per game (117.3) than they did away from home (114.8).
- Defensively New York played better at home last year, giving up 113 points per game, compared to 113.2 in away games.
- When playing at home, the Knicks sunk 0.7 fewer threes per game (12.3) than in road games (13). However, they sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to away from home (35.1%).
