The New York Knicks (1-2) battle the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) on October 31, 2023. The matchup airs on TNT and MSG.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Knicks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

Last season, the Knicks had a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% higher than the 46.8% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents made.

In games New York shot better than 46.8% from the field, it went 29-15 overall.

The Knicks were the second-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Cavaliers finished 25th.

Last year, the Knicks scored 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers gave up (106.9).

New York had a 39-23 record last season when scoring more than 106.9 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, the Knicks scored 2.5 more points per game (117.3) than they did away from home (114.8).

Defensively New York played better at home last year, giving up 113 points per game, compared to 113.2 in away games.

When playing at home, the Knicks sunk 0.7 fewer threes per game (12.3) than in road games (13). However, they sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to away from home (35.1%).

Knicks Injuries