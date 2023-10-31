Mitchell Robinson and the rest of the New York Knicks will be hitting the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time out, a 96-87 loss to the Pelicans, Robinson put up eight points, 15 rebounds and two blocks.

We're going to examine Robinson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-114)

Over 6.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-106)

Looking to bet on one or more of Robinson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Cavaliers were the best in the NBA last season, allowing 106.9 points per game.

On the glass, the Cavaliers allowed 41.2 rebounds per contest last season, second in the NBA in that category.

The Cavaliers allowed 23 assists per game last season (best in the NBA).

Defensively, the Cavaliers conceded 11.3 made three-pointers per game last season, second in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 36 13 18 1 0 3 2 4/23/2023 27 12 11 1 0 2 0 4/21/2023 30 7 7 3 0 2 2 4/18/2023 21 2 5 0 0 4 0 4/15/2023 26 6 8 0 0 0 2 3/31/2023 22 10 14 1 0 2 2 12/4/2022 34 5 11 0 0 1 3 10/30/2022 21 4 7 2 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.