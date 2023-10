The Week 10 college football slate has a lot in store, including fans watching from New York. Among those games is the Army Black Knights taking on the Air Force Falcons.

College Football Games to Watch in New York on TV This Week

Buffalo Bulls at Toledo Rockets

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Tuesday, October 31

Tuesday, October 31 Venue: The Glass Bowl

The Glass Bowl TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Toledo (-15.5)

Boston College Eagles at Syracuse Orange

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

JMA Wireless Dome TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Syracuse (-2.5)

Duquesne Dukes at Wagner Seahawks

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium

Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Drake Bulldogs at Marist Red Foxes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field

Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

LIU Post Pioneers at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: DeGol Field

DeGol Field TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Colgate Raiders at Lafayette Leopards

Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Fisher Stadium

Fisher Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Harvard Crimson at Columbia Lions

Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium

Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Stony Brook Seawolves at Monmouth Hawks

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Kessler Stadium

Kessler Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

William & Mary Tribe at Albany (NY) Great Danes

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium

Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Bucknell Bison at Fordham Rams

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Jack Coffey Field

Jack Coffey Field TV Channel: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Cornell Big Red at Pennsylvania Quakers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Franklin Field

Franklin Field TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Army Black Knights vs. No. 17 Air Force Falcons

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Air Force (-18.5)

