Quentin Grimes' New York Knicks take the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game, a 96-87 loss against the Pelicans, Grimes totaled five points and two steals.

Let's break down Grimes' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-106)

Over 7.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-135)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Cavaliers conceded 106.9 points per contest last year, best in the NBA.

The Cavaliers were the second-ranked team in the NBA last season, conceding 41.2 boards per contest.

The Cavaliers were the best team in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 23.0.

The Cavaliers were the second-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 11.3 makes per game.

Quentin Grimes vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 13 2 2 0 0 1 0 4/18/2023 22 4 3 2 0 0 3 4/15/2023 27 5 5 1 1 1 0 3/31/2023 36 14 3 2 3 0 1 1/24/2023 36 10 1 3 2 1 0 12/4/2022 40 4 6 1 0 1 2

