RJ Barrett plus his New York Knicks teammates hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Barrett, in his previous game (October 28 loss against the Pelicans), posted 18 points.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Barrett, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-104)

Over 18.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+122)

Over 4.5 (+122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-118)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Cavaliers were ranked No. 1 in the league defensively last year, allowing 106.9 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Cavaliers were second in the league last year, allowing 41.2 per contest.

The Cavaliers gave up 23 assists per game last year (best in the league).

On defense, the Cavaliers allowed 11.3 made three-pointers per game last year, second in the league.

RJ Barrett vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 36 21 4 4 2 0 1 4/23/2023 38 26 2 1 0 1 0 4/21/2023 31 19 8 3 3 0 1 4/18/2023 33 14 3 0 0 0 1 4/15/2023 31 7 4 6 1 0 4 3/31/2023 30 14 7 1 2 0 0 1/24/2023 33 16 4 1 3 1 1 12/4/2022 31 15 8 1 2 0 1 10/30/2022 33 15 5 2 3 0 0

