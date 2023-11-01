Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the Albany Great Danes! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, cap, or other apparel. Keep reading to learn more about the women's team.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Albany Great Danes jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Albany team leaders

Want to buy Kayla Cooper's jersey? Or another Albany player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kayla Cooper 5 13.4 5.8 2.4 1.8 0.8 Lilly Phillips 6 8.8 1.0 0.7 0.8 0.5 Helene Haegerstrand 6 8.3 3.8 1.5 0.7 0.3 Sarah Karpell 6 7.7 2.5 3.3 1.8 0.0 Deja Evans 6 7.3 7.5 1.0 0.7 1.0 Meghan Huerter 6 6.8 3.5 1.3 0.3 0.2 Fatima Lee 3 11.7 2.7 2.7 2.0 0.0 Jessica Cooper 2 11.5 2.0 0.0 1.0 1.0 Gabriela Falcao 6 3.0 1.5 0.8 1.3 0.3 Hailee Ford 3 3.7 3.3 1.0 0.3 0.3

Albany season stats

Albany has gone 4-2 on the season so far.

The Great Danes are unbeaten at home (1-0) and 3-2 on the road this year.

Against the Cornell Big Red on November 22, Albany secured its signature win of the season, which was a 57-45 road victory.

The Great Danes, in one game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, sport a record of 0-1.

There are 23 games left on Albany's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Great Danes? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Albany games

Check out the Great Danes in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Siena H 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Cent. Conn. St. A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Marist H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Dartmouth H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Stonehill H 2:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Albany this season.

Check out the Great Danes this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.