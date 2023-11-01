Albany's 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign resumes (the Great Danes are currently 6-2) on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, at home versus the Marist Red Foxes.

Upcoming Albany games

Albany's next matchup information

Opponent: Marist Red Foxes

Marist Red Foxes Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: SEFCU Arena

Top Albany players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kayla Cooper 7 13.4 6.9 2.6 1.9 1.0 46.6% (34-73) 0.0% (0-1) Helene Haegerstrand 8 9.6 3.9 1.4 0.6 0.3 37.7% (29-77) 22.2% (8-36) Lilly Phillips 8 8.8 1.3 1.0 0.9 0.4 46.4% (26-56) 45.7% (16-35) Sarah Karpell 8 7.8 2.4 3.5 1.5 0.0 51.2% (21-41) 50.0% (5-10) Meghan Huerter 8 7.5 3.3 1.3 0.5 0.1 41.3% (19-46) 45.7% (16-35)

