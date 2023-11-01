Albany's 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign resumes (the Great Danes are currently 6-2) on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, at home versus the Marist Red Foxes.

Upcoming Albany games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Marist H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 12 Dartmouth H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Stonehill H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 UMass A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Navy H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Bryant H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 NJIT H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Binghamton A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 UMass Lowell A 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Bryant A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Maine H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 New Hampshire H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Vermont H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 UMBC A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Binghamton H 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Albany's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Marist Red Foxes
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: SEFCU Arena

Top Albany players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kayla Cooper 7 13.4 6.9 2.6 1.9 1.0 46.6% (34-73) 0.0% (0-1)
Helene Haegerstrand 8 9.6 3.9 1.4 0.6 0.3 37.7% (29-77) 22.2% (8-36)
Lilly Phillips 8 8.8 1.3 1.0 0.9 0.4 46.4% (26-56) 45.7% (16-35)
Sarah Karpell 8 7.8 2.4 3.5 1.5 0.0 51.2% (21-41) 50.0% (5-10)
Meghan Huerter 8 7.5 3.3 1.3 0.5 0.1 41.3% (19-46) 45.7% (16-35)

