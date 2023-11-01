The Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-3) will next play against the Temple Owls, on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Albany (NY) games

Albany (NY)'s next matchup information

Opponent: Temple Owls

Temple Owls Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Albany (NY) players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Sebastian Thomas 9 16.7 4.2 4.3 1.3 0.2 42.5% (51-120) 29.7% (11-37) Amar'e Marshall 9 16.1 5.6 2.0 2.0 0.3 39.8% (49-123) 34.2% (13-38) Jonathan Beagle 9 11.8 8.6 1.3 1.0 0.4 55.7% (39-70) 50.0% (1-2) Tyler Bertram 9 8.9 3.2 1.7 0.3 0.1 41.4% (29-70) 32.0% (16-50) Aaron Reddish 9 7.6 2.3 0.8 0.9 0.8 42.6% (23-54) 32.0% (8-25)

