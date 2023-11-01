If you're a big fan of Army, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other Black Knights apparel. For additional details, continue scrolling.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Army Black Knights jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Army team leaders

Want to buy Josh Scovens' jersey? Or another Army player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Josh Scovens 7 9.7 5.3 1.1 0.3 0.7 Ryan Curry 7 9.7 2.6 1.7 0.4 0.0 Blake Barker 7 7.6 2.9 1.4 0.6 0.1 Charlie Peterson 7 6.4 6.6 1.7 0.6 0.1 Jared Cross 6 6.2 2.2 1.0 0.5 0.0 Abe Johnson 7 4.3 3.4 1.6 0.6 0.3 Kwabena Davis 7 3.9 1.9 0.4 0.9 0.1 TJ Small 5 4.6 1.6 1.0 0.8 0.0 AJ Allenspach 7 2.6 1.9 0.4 0.6 0.1 Dylan Blair 7 2.3 0.9 1.0 1.1 0.0

Army season stats

Army has not yet won a game this season (0-7).

The Black Knights are 0-3 at home, 0-3 on the road and 0-1 in neutral-site games this year.

This year, versus D1 opponents, Army is winless.

This season, the Black Knights haven't played a single game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Army has no games left against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Black Knights? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Army games

Check out the Black Knights in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 SUNY-Maritime H 6:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Le Moyne H 6:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 Harvard A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Stony Brook H 1:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 UTSA A 8:00 PM

Check out the Black Knights this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.