Buy Tickets for Army Black Knights Basketball Games
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A matchup at the Harvard Crimson is on deck for the Army Black Knights (2-7), on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to see the Army Black Knights in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Army games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Army's next matchup information
- Opponent: Harvard Crimson
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Lavietes Pavilion
- Broadcast: NESN
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Army's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Army players
Shop for Army gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Josh Scovens
|9
|10.6
|5.8
|1.4
|0.4
|1.0
|40.7% (37-91)
|27.0% (10-37)
|Ryan Curry
|9
|9.8
|2.9
|2.0
|0.6
|0.1
|43.4% (33-76)
|36.2% (17-47)
|Blake Barker
|9
|8.6
|2.9
|1.3
|0.8
|0.1
|38.9% (28-72)
|32.7% (16-49)
|Charlie Peterson
|9
|5.9
|5.9
|1.6
|0.4
|0.1
|38.6% (22-57)
|6.7% (1-15)
|Abe Johnson
|9
|4.6
|4.3
|1.2
|1.0
|0.8
|50.0% (15-30)
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.