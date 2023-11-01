A matchup at the Harvard Crimson is on deck for the Army Black Knights (2-7), on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Army games

Army's next matchup information

Opponent: Harvard Crimson

Harvard Crimson Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Lavietes Pavilion

Lavietes Pavilion Broadcast: NESN

Top Army players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Josh Scovens 9 10.6 5.8 1.4 0.4 1.0 40.7% (37-91) 27.0% (10-37) Ryan Curry 9 9.8 2.9 2.0 0.6 0.1 43.4% (33-76) 36.2% (17-47) Blake Barker 9 8.6 2.9 1.3 0.8 0.1 38.9% (28-72) 32.7% (16-49) Charlie Peterson 9 5.9 5.9 1.6 0.4 0.1 38.6% (22-57) 6.7% (1-15) Abe Johnson 9 4.6 4.3 1.2 1.0 0.8 50.0% (15-30) -

