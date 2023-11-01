A matchup at the Harvard Crimson is on deck for the Army Black Knights (2-7), on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Army games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Harvard A 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Stony Brook H 1:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 UTSA A 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Merchant Marine H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Lafayette A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Holy Cross H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Loyola (MD) H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 American A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Colgate H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Navy A 1:30 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Boston University A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Bucknell H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Colgate A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Lafayette H 6:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Lehigh A 7:00 PM

Army's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Harvard Crimson
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Lavietes Pavilion
  • Broadcast: NESN

Top Army players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Josh Scovens 9 10.6 5.8 1.4 0.4 1.0 40.7% (37-91) 27.0% (10-37)
Ryan Curry 9 9.8 2.9 2.0 0.6 0.1 43.4% (33-76) 36.2% (17-47)
Blake Barker 9 8.6 2.9 1.3 0.8 0.1 38.9% (28-72) 32.7% (16-49)
Charlie Peterson 9 5.9 5.9 1.6 0.4 0.1 38.6% (22-57) 6.7% (1-15)
Abe Johnson 9 4.6 4.3 1.2 1.0 0.8 50.0% (15-30) -

