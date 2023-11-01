When you're cheering on Army during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Get more details, along with the Black Knights' women's team's recent numbers and trends, below.

Army team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Trinity Hardy 7 12.6 4.6 1.7 2.1 0.0 Reese Ericson 7 10.6 2.4 2.1 1.4 0.0 Kya Smith 7 10.3 7.6 0.9 1.1 0.7 Fiona Hastick 7 7.6 4.9 1.0 1.3 0.6 Lauren Lithgow 7 5.6 1.7 0.9 1.6 0.0 Camryn Tade 7 4.6 2.7 0.7 0.4 0.3 Soleil Montrose 7 3.7 1.7 0.4 0.3 0.0 Sam McNaughton 7 1.6 0.6 0.9 0.3 0.1 Taylor Wilson 7 1.1 1.4 0.3 0.1 0.6 Alivia Stephens-Kirkman 5 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0

Army season stats

This season, Army has won only two games (2-5).

The Black Knights have a 2-2 record at home and a 0-3 record on the road.

Against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on November 12, Army picked up its signature win of the season, which was a 71-63 home victory.

The Black Knights have taken on a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Army's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 squads.

Upcoming Army games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 Vermont H 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Binghamton H 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Five Towns H 5:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 Lafayette H 6:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Holy Cross A 2:00 PM

