Army's 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues (the Black Knights are currently 2-6) on Wednesday, December 20 at 1:00 PM ET, at home versus the Binghamton Bearcats.

If you're looking to go to see the Army Black Knights in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Army games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Wed, Dec 20 Binghamton H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Five Towns H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Lafayette H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Holy Cross A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Loyola (MD) A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 American H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Colgate A 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Navy A 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Boston University H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Bucknell A 3:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Colgate H 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Lafayette A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Navy H 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 14 Boston University A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 17 Holy Cross H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Army's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Binghamton Bearcats
  • Day/Time: December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Christl Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Army's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Army players

Shop for Army gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Trinity Hardy 8 11.8 4.3 1.9 2.1 0.0 43.2% (38-88) 14.3% (2-14)
Kya Smith 8 10.4 7.6 1.0 1.1 0.6 47.5% (28-59) 14.3% (1-7)
Reese Ericson 8 9.5 2.6 1.9 1.3 0.0 33.3% (29-87) 31.7% (13-41)
Fiona Hastick 8 7.5 4.5 0.9 1.4 0.5 35.9% (23-64) 26.3% (5-19)
Lauren Lithgow 8 5.3 1.6 0.8 1.4 0.0 31.0% (13-42) 27.6% (8-29)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.