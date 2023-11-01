Army's 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues (the Black Knights are currently 2-6) on Wednesday, December 20 at 1:00 PM ET, at home versus the Binghamton Bearcats.

Upcoming Army games

Army's next matchup information

Opponent: Binghamton Bearcats

Binghamton Bearcats Day/Time: December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Christl Arena

Top Army players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Trinity Hardy 8 11.8 4.3 1.9 2.1 0.0 43.2% (38-88) 14.3% (2-14) Kya Smith 8 10.4 7.6 1.0 1.1 0.6 47.5% (28-59) 14.3% (1-7) Reese Ericson 8 9.5 2.6 1.9 1.3 0.0 33.3% (29-87) 31.7% (13-41) Fiona Hastick 8 7.5 4.5 0.9 1.4 0.5 35.9% (23-64) 26.3% (5-19) Lauren Lithgow 8 5.3 1.6 0.8 1.4 0.0 31.0% (13-42) 27.6% (8-29)

