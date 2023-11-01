The Brooklyn Nets, with Ben Simmons, match up versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Simmons tallied 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in his previous game, which ended in a 133-121 win against the Hornets.

If you'd like to make predictions on Simmons' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Ben Simmons Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+106)

Over 8.5 (+106) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (+106)

Over 9.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 8.5 (-102)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 109.8 points per game last year made the Heat the second-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Heat were the sixth-ranked team in the league last season, allowing 41.9 boards per contest.

Looking at assists, the Heat allowed 25.6 per game last year, ranking them 14th in the NBA.

On defense, the Heat gave up 13.1 made three-pointers per contest last season, 28th in the league.

Ben Simmons vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 20 2 4 4 0 0 0 1/8/2023 29 4 7 7 0 1 0

