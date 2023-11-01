Don't be a fickle fan of the Binghamton Bearcats. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. More details, along with updated team stats, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Binghamton Bearcats jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Binghamton team leaders

Want to buy Symir Torrence's jersey? Or another Binghamton player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Tymu Chenery 8 12.9 3.4 1.5 0.5 1.3 Symir Torrence 8 9.3 5.6 6.0 0.8 0.5 Nehemiah Benson 8 7.8 3.8 0.6 0.3 0.3 Dan Petcash 6 9.8 4.7 1.7 0.5 0.2 Chris Walker 8 6.9 2.4 0.6 0.5 0.3 Armon Harried 8 6.8 4.4 2.4 1.0 0.6 Tariq Balogun 8 6.6 3.4 0.3 0.5 0.9 Evan Ashe 6 8.2 2.3 0.5 1.0 0.0 Gavin Walsh 8 4.6 4.3 0.5 0.8 0.6 Taveion White 4 3.3 2.5 0.5 0.3 0.3

Binghamton season stats

Binghamton has gone 4-4 on the season so far.

The Bearcats are unbeaten at home (3-0) and 1-4 on the road this year.

Binghamton picked up its signature win of the season on November 18, when it took down the Marist Red Foxes, who rank No. 228 in the RPI rankings, 82-59.

This year, the Bearcats haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Binghamton has 21 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Looking to bet on the Bearcats? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Binghamton games

Check out the Bearcats in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Stonehill A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Le Moyne H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Niagara H 6:07 PM Fri, Dec 22 Saint Bonaventure A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Marywood H 3:30 PM

Check out the Bearcats this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.