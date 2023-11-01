Buy Tickets for Binghamton Bearcats Basketball Games
Next up for the Binghamton Bearcats (5-4) is a matchup at home versus the Le Moyne Dolphins, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Binghamton games
Binghamton's next matchup information
- Opponent: Le Moyne Dolphins
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Binghamton University Events Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Binghamton players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Tymu Chenery
|9
|13.9
|3.4
|1.7
|0.4
|1.7
|43.3% (39-90)
|27.8% (10-36)
|Symir Torrence
|9
|9.4
|5.8
|6.2
|0.9
|0.4
|50.0% (30-60)
|41.2% (7-17)
|Nehemiah Benson
|9
|8.8
|4.3
|0.6
|0.2
|0.3
|60.7% (34-56)
|50.0% (1-2)
|Chris Walker
|9
|7.7
|2.4
|0.6
|0.7
|0.2
|33.3% (22-66)
|31.7% (13-41)
|Armon Harried
|9
|7.1
|4.2
|2.3
|0.9
|0.7
|33.8% (22-65)
|14.3% (2-14)
