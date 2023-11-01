Next up for the Binghamton Bearcats (5-4) is a matchup at home versus the Le Moyne Dolphins, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Binghamton games

Binghamton's next matchup information

Opponent: Le Moyne Dolphins

Le Moyne Dolphins Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Binghamton University Events Center

Binghamton University Events Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Binghamton players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Tymu Chenery 9 13.9 3.4 1.7 0.4 1.7 43.3% (39-90) 27.8% (10-36) Symir Torrence 9 9.4 5.8 6.2 0.9 0.4 50.0% (30-60) 41.2% (7-17) Nehemiah Benson 9 8.8 4.3 0.6 0.2 0.3 60.7% (34-56) 50.0% (1-2) Chris Walker 9 7.7 2.4 0.6 0.7 0.2 33.3% (22-66) 31.7% (13-41) Armon Harried 9 7.1 4.2 2.3 0.9 0.7 33.8% (22-65) 14.3% (2-14)

