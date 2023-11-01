Next up for the Binghamton Bearcats (5-4) is a matchup at home versus the Le Moyne Dolphins, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Binghamton games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Le Moyne H 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Niagara H 6:07 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Saint Bonaventure A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Marywood H 3:30 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Bryant A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Albany (NY) A 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Vermont H 6:07 PM
Sat, Jan 20 UMass-Lowell H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 New Hampshire A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Maine A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 NJIT H 6:07 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Vermont A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Albany (NY) H 6:07 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Bryant H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 UMBC H 6:07 PM

Binghamton's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Le Moyne Dolphins
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Binghamton University Events Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Binghamton players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Tymu Chenery 9 13.9 3.4 1.7 0.4 1.7 43.3% (39-90) 27.8% (10-36)
Symir Torrence 9 9.4 5.8 6.2 0.9 0.4 50.0% (30-60) 41.2% (7-17)
Nehemiah Benson 9 8.8 4.3 0.6 0.2 0.3 60.7% (34-56) 50.0% (1-2)
Chris Walker 9 7.7 2.4 0.6 0.7 0.2 33.3% (22-66) 31.7% (13-41)
Armon Harried 9 7.1 4.2 2.3 0.9 0.7 33.8% (22-65) 14.3% (2-14)

