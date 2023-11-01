Don't be a half-hearted fan of the Binghamton Bearcats. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. More details, along with updated team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Binghamton Bearcats jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Binghamton team leaders

Want to buy Jadyn Weltz's jersey? Or another Binghamton player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Ella Wanzer 8 11.9 1.5 1.3 0.5 0.4 Jadyn Weltz 8 10.9 5.6 4.3 1.1 0.0 Denai Bowman 8 10.8 3.4 2.1 1.3 0.8 Genevieve Coleman 7 10.1 2.9 0.4 0.3 0.1 Kaylee Krysztof 8 4.4 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.0 Camryn Fauria 8 4.4 3.6 1.0 0.1 0.0 Shannon O'Connor 8 3.1 1.5 0.8 0.3 0.0 Meghan Casey 8 3.0 2.5 2.6 0.6 0.0 Bella Pucci 6 3.8 1.8 0.8 1.0 0.2 Kendall Bennett 7 2.9 1.4 0.3 0.3 0.0

Binghamton season stats

This season, Binghamton has won just two games (2-6).

The Bearcats have a 2-2 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road while going 0-2 in neutral-site games.

In its signature victory of the season, Binghamton beat the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies in a 73-65 win on November 18.

The Bearcats, so far this season, have played no games versus Top 25 teams.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams remaining on Binghamton's schedule in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Bearcats? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Binghamton games

Check out the Bearcats in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Pittsburgh A 6:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 Canisius H 6:07 PM Sun, Dec 17 Coppin State H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Army A 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Chestnut Hill H 1:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Binghamton this season.

Check out the Bearcats this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.