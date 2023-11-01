Binghamton's 2023-24 women's college basketball season resumes (the Bearcats are currently 2-7) on Friday, December 8 at 6:07 PM ET, at home versus the Canisius Golden Griffins.

If you're looking to see the Binghamton Bearcats in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Binghamton games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Binghamton's next matchup information

Opponent: Canisius Golden Griffins

Canisius Golden Griffins Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET Location: Binghamton University Events Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Binghamton's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Binghamton players

Shop for Binghamton gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Ella Wanzer 9 12.8 1.6 1.2 0.4 0.6 38.5% (37-96) 39.7% (29-73) Jadyn Weltz 9 10.9 5.4 4.4 1.2 0.0 48.7% (37-76) 36.4% (12-33) Denai Bowman 9 10.0 3.0 2.6 1.6 0.7 46.3% (38-82) 0.0% (0-1) Genevieve Coleman 8 9.5 2.9 0.5 0.3 0.1 50.0% (29-58) 25.0% (3-12) Camryn Fauria 9 4.9 3.7 0.9 0.2 0.0 39.5% (17-43) 18.2% (2-11)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.