Binghamton's 2023-24 women's college basketball season resumes (the Bearcats are currently 2-7) on Friday, December 8 at 6:07 PM ET, at home versus the Canisius Golden Griffins.

Upcoming Binghamton games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Canisius H 6:07 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Coppin State H 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Army A 1:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Chestnut Hill H 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 UMBC H 6:07 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Bryant H 11:00 AM
Sat, Jan 13 Albany H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 UMass Lowell A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 New Hampshire H 6:07 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Maine H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 NJIT A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Vermont H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Albany A 11:00 AM
Sat, Feb 10 Bryant A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 UMBC A 7:00 PM

Binghamton's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Canisius Golden Griffins
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET
  • Location: Binghamton University Events Center

Top Binghamton players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Ella Wanzer 9 12.8 1.6 1.2 0.4 0.6 38.5% (37-96) 39.7% (29-73)
Jadyn Weltz 9 10.9 5.4 4.4 1.2 0.0 48.7% (37-76) 36.4% (12-33)
Denai Bowman 9 10.0 3.0 2.6 1.6 0.7 46.3% (38-82) 0.0% (0-1)
Genevieve Coleman 8 9.5 2.9 0.5 0.3 0.1 50.0% (29-58) 25.0% (3-12)
Camryn Fauria 9 4.9 3.7 0.9 0.2 0.0 39.5% (17-43) 18.2% (2-11)

