Where to Get Bobby Okereke Giants Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Just because you're relaxing on the couch watching the New York Giants game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it.
Bobby Okereke 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|91
|9.0
|0.0
|1
|6
Okereke Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|1.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|0.0
|2.0
|10
|0
|1
|Week 5
|@Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|1
|2
|Week 6
|@Bills
|0.0
|2.0
|11
|0
|2
|Week 7
|Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|0
|1
|Week 8
|Jets
|0.0
|3.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Raiders
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|0
|0
Bobby Okereke's Next Game
- Matchup: New York Giants at Washington Commanders
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream:
- Favorite: Commanders -9.5
- Over/Under: 37 points
