The Brooklyn Nets (11-9) and Mikal Bridges (23.3 PPG) continue their 2023-24 campaign when they play at home against the Washington Wizards on Friday, December 8 at 7:30 PM ET.

Upcoming Brooklyn games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Wizards H 7:30 PM
Mon, Dec 11 Kings A 10:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Suns A 9:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Nuggets A 9:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Warriors A 8:30 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Jazz A 9:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Knicks H 7:30 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Nuggets H 7:30 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Pistons H 7:30 PM
Tue, Dec 26 Pistons A 7:00 PM

Brooklyn's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Washington Wizards
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Barclays Center
  • Broadcast: YES, MNMT
  • Favorite: Brooklyn -9.5
  • Total: 239.5 points

Top Brooklyn players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Mikal Bridges 20 23.3 6.2 4.0 1.1 0.5 48.8% (169-346) 37.1% (43-116)
Spencer Dinwiddie 19 14.6 3.9 6.2 0.6 0.2 39.6% (88-222) 34.7% (43-124)
Cameron Thomas 11 24.3 3.6 2.2 0.6 0.5 45.7% (100-219) 33.3% (23-69)
Dorian Finney-Smith 19 11.2 5.5 1.4 0.5 0.7 47.3% (80-169) 45.6% (52-114)
Cameron Johnson 13 15.2 5.9 2.9 0.8 0.1 46.2% (73-158) 38.6% (32-83)

