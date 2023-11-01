Buy Tickets for Brooklyn Nets NBA Games
The Brooklyn Nets (11-9) and Mikal Bridges (23.3 PPG) continue their 2023-24 campaign when they play at home against the Washington Wizards on Friday, December 8 at 7:30 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to see the Brooklyn Nets in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Brooklyn games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Fri, Dec 8
|Wizards
|H
|7:30 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Mon, Dec 11
|Kings
|A
|10:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Wed, Dec 13
|Suns
|A
|9:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Thu, Dec 14
|Nuggets
|A
|9:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Sat, Dec 16
|Warriors
|A
|8:30 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Mon, Dec 18
|Jazz
|A
|9:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Wed, Dec 20
|Knicks
|H
|7:30 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Fri, Dec 22
|Nuggets
|H
|7:30 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Sat, Dec 23
|Pistons
|H
|7:30 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Tue, Dec 26
|Pistons
|A
|7:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Find tickets for these or any NBA game at Ticketmaster!
Brooklyn's next matchup information
- Opponent: Washington Wizards
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Barclays Center
- Broadcast: YES, MNMT
- Favorite: Brooklyn -9.5
- Total: 239.5 points
Can't make it to the game? Watch the NBA this season on Fubo and Max, and watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Brooklyn's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Brooklyn players
Shop for Brooklyn gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Mikal Bridges
|20
|23.3
|6.2
|4.0
|1.1
|0.5
|48.8% (169-346)
|37.1% (43-116)
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|19
|14.6
|3.9
|6.2
|0.6
|0.2
|39.6% (88-222)
|34.7% (43-124)
|Cameron Thomas
|11
|24.3
|3.6
|2.2
|0.6
|0.5
|45.7% (100-219)
|33.3% (23-69)
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|19
|11.2
|5.5
|1.4
|0.5
|0.7
|47.3% (80-169)
|45.6% (52-114)
|Cameron Johnson
|13
|15.2
|5.9
|2.9
|0.8
|0.1
|46.2% (73-158)
|38.6% (32-83)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.