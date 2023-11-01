It's not enough to simply be a fan of Buffalo. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Bulls by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Buffalo team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Sy Chatman 7 15.1 5.7 1.0 0.9 1.6 Jonnivius Smith 7 10.0 9.7 0.3 0.7 1.4 Shawn Fulcher 7 9.4 1.4 2.6 1.3 0.0 Isaiah Adams 5 11.8 4.2 3.4 0.6 0.4 Kanye Jones 6 9.0 3.5 1.2 0.0 0.0 Ryan Sabol 7 7.7 0.9 1.4 0.3 0.0 Anquan Boldin Jr. 7 6.7 3.0 1.6 1.9 0.6 Zaakir Williamson 6 3.2 2.7 0.5 0.2 0.2 Lloyd McVeigh 6 1.3 1.3 0.2 0.0 0.0 Bryson Wilson 6 1.0 1.7 0.8 0.3 0.0

Buffalo season stats

Buffalo has only one win (1-6) this season.

The Bulls have one home win this year (1-2), are 0-1 on the road and are 0-3 in neutral-site games.

This season, against Division 1 opponents, Buffalo is winless.

The Bulls, in one game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, sport a record of 0-1.

Of Buffalo's 23 remaining games, none are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Buffalo games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Saint Bonaventure H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Butler A 8:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Western Kentucky H 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Richmond A 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Niagara H 7:00 PM

