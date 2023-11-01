A matchup at home versus the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers is next on the schedule for the Buffalo Bulls (1-8), on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Buffalo games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Western Kentucky H 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Richmond A 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Niagara H 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Central Michigan A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Western Michigan H 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Miami (OH) H 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Akron A 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Toledo A 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Ball State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Eastern Michigan A 3:30 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Ohio A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Kent State H 8:30 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Bowling Green A 7:00 PM
Tue, Feb 13 Northern Illinois A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Akron H 2:00 PM

Buffalo's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Alumni Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Buffalo players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Sy Chatman 9 15.8 6.6 1.0 1.0 1.7 50.5% (51-101) 31.4% (11-35)
Jonnivius Smith 9 9.8 9.0 0.4 0.8 1.6 59.3% (35-59) 50.0% (5-10)
Shawn Fulcher 9 9.0 1.6 2.8 1.7 0.1 35.8% (29-81) 21.2% (7-33)
Kanye Jones 8 9.0 3.1 1.0 0.4 0.1 32.2% (19-59) 17.6% (3-17)
Anquan Boldin Jr. 9 6.9 3.7 1.7 1.4 0.6 45.3% (24-53) 27.8% (5-18)

