A matchup at home versus the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers is next on the schedule for the Buffalo Bulls (1-8), on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Buffalo games

Buffalo's next matchup information

Opponent: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Alumni Arena

Alumni Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Buffalo players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Sy Chatman 9 15.8 6.6 1.0 1.0 1.7 50.5% (51-101) 31.4% (11-35) Jonnivius Smith 9 9.8 9.0 0.4 0.8 1.6 59.3% (35-59) 50.0% (5-10) Shawn Fulcher 9 9.0 1.6 2.8 1.7 0.1 35.8% (29-81) 21.2% (7-33) Kanye Jones 8 9.0 3.1 1.0 0.4 0.1 32.2% (19-59) 17.6% (3-17) Anquan Boldin Jr. 9 6.9 3.7 1.7 1.4 0.6 45.3% (24-53) 27.8% (5-18)

