Buffalo team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Chellia Watson 6 20.2 5.0 3.7 0.8 0.3 Kirsten Lewis-Williams 6 13.0 5.0 2.5 1.2 0.3 Rana Elhusseini 6 10.8 4.0 3.2 2.3 0.0 Hattie Ogden 6 10.5 6.0 1.7 2.2 1.0 Alexis Davis 6 8.0 5.8 0.2 0.5 0.7 Kiara Johnson 5 4.0 3.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 Paula Lopez 6 3.3 1.2 1.2 0.2 0.2 Ida Jonsson Ojala 4 2.8 3.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 Briyanna Baron 2 1.5 0.5 1.5 0.0 0.0 Sitota Gines 4 0.7 0.8 0.7 0.7 0.0

Buffalo season stats

Buffalo has won five games so far this season (5-1).

The Bulls are 5-0 at home and 0-1 on the road this year.

On November 14, Buffalo claimed its best win of the season, a 92-75 victory over the Niagara Purple Eagles, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 219) in the RPI rankings.

The Bulls, so far this season, have played zero games versus Top 25 teams.

There are 22 games left on Buffalo's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Buffalo games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Stony Brook A 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Drexel A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Le Moyne H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Maryland-Eastern Shore H 12:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 Kent State H 6:00 PM

