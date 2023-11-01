Buffalo (5-2) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the Drexel Dragons.

Upcoming Buffalo games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Drexel A 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Le Moyne H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Maryland-Eastern Shore H 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Kent State H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Central Michigan A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Ball State A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Akron H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Northern Illinois A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Western Michigan H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Bowling Green H 11:00 AM
Sat, Jan 27 Toledo A 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Ohio A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Eastern Michigan H 6:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Miami (OH) A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Akron A 2:00 PM

Buffalo's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Drexel Dragons
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Daskalakis Athletic Center

Top Buffalo players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Chellia Watson 7 19.7 4.7 3.1 0.7 0.3 46.6% (55-118) 35.5% (11-31)
Kirsten Lewis-Williams 7 12.3 5.9 2.7 1.1 0.4 44.6% (29-65) 0.0% (0-1)
Rana Elhusseini 7 10.4 4.3 3.1 2.0 0.0 45.7% (21-46) 39.3% (11-28)
Hattie Ogden 7 10.3 6.0 1.9 2.0 0.9 47.5% (28-59) 30.6% (11-36)
Alexis Davis 7 8.3 5.7 0.3 0.6 0.6 47.4% (18-38) 0.0% (0-3)

