Where to Get C.J. Mosley Jets Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
C.J. Mosley 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|96
|3.0
|0.5
|1
|5
Mosley Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|0.0
|1.0
|9
|0
|1
|Week 3
|Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|1
|1
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|0.0
|2.0
|13
|0
|1
|Week 6
|Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|1
|Week 8
|@Giants
|0.5
|0.0
|12
|0
|1
|Week 9
|Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|14
|0
|0
C.J. Mosley's Next Game
- Matchup: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Bills -7
- Over/Under: 39.5 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
