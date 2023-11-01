The Brooklyn Nets, with Cameron Thomas, match up versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, a 133-121 win versus the Hornets, Thomas tallied 33 points.

In this piece we'll examine Thomas' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Cameron Thomas Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-114)

Over 24.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-143)

Over 3.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+128)

Over 2.5 (+128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-135)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were ranked second in the league defensively last season, giving up 109.8 points per game.

The Heat conceded 41.9 rebounds on average last year, sixth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat were 14th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 25.6 per contest.

In terms of three-point defense, the Heat were 28th in the NBA last season, allowing 13.1 makes per game.

Cameron Thomas vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 21 19 2 4 3 0 1

