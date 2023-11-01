Do you live and breathe all things Canisius? Then take off that BBQ-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and hats -- to show your support for the Golden Griffins. For more info, including current team stats, keep scrolling.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Canisius Golden Griffins jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Canisius team leaders

Want to buy Frank Mitchell's jersey? Or another Canisius player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Siem Uijtendaal 7 14.0 4.6 2.3 2.1 0.3 Tre Dinkins 7 13.6 3.0 3.6 1.0 0.1 Frank Mitchell 7 11.9 10.3 1.4 0.3 0.7 Bryce Okpoh 7 10.7 3.9 0.6 0.4 0.9 TJ Gadsden 7 8.6 3.6 1.0 1.0 0.6 Youri Fritz 7 7.0 4.4 2.0 1.3 0.9 Cam Palesse 7 6.6 2.0 1.1 0.1 0.0 Tahj Staveskie 2 10.5 4.0 4.5 1.0 0.5 Devean Williams 4 3.8 4.0 0.5 0.8 0.3 Maji David-Maji 1 4.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0

Canisius season stats

Canisius has gone 4-3 this season.

The Golden Griffins are unbeaten at home (1-0) and 1-2 on the road, while going 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Canisius' signature victory this season came against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 115) in the RPI. Canisius secured the 70-67 win on the road on November 11.

The Golden Griffins have had zero games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

Canisius' remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 squads.

Looking to bet on the Golden Griffins? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Canisius games

Check out the Golden Griffins in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Quinnipiac H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Saint Peter's H 1:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Robert Morris H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Pittsburgh A 6:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 High Point A 7:00 PM

Check out the Golden Griffins this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.