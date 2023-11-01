Canisius' 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Golden Griffins are currently 6-4) on Saturday, December 9 at 6:00 PM ET, away versus the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Upcoming Canisius games

Canisius' next matchup information

Opponent: Pittsburgh Panthers

Pittsburgh Panthers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Petersen Events Center

Petersen Events Center Broadcast: ACC Network

Top Canisius players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Siem Uijtendaal 10 15.4 4.6 2.0 2.1 0.3 43.1% (53-123) 40.6% (26-64) Tre Dinkins 10 14.0 3.0 4.1 1.0 0.3 36.6% (41-112) 41.7% (30-72) Frank Mitchell 10 12.7 9.9 1.4 0.3 0.7 58.9% (53-90) - TJ Gadsden 10 9.8 4.3 0.9 1.1 0.8 42.5% (31-73) 32.5% (13-40) Bryce Okpoh 10 9.5 3.5 0.6 0.3 0.7 58.8% (40-68) 66.7% (6-9)

