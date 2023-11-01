Buy Tickets for Canisius Golden Griffins Basketball Games
Canisius' 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Golden Griffins are currently 6-4) on Saturday, December 9 at 6:00 PM ET, away versus the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Canisius' next matchup information
- Opponent: Pittsburgh Panthers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Petersen Events Center
- Broadcast: ACC Network
Top Canisius players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Siem Uijtendaal
|10
|15.4
|4.6
|2.0
|2.1
|0.3
|43.1% (53-123)
|40.6% (26-64)
|Tre Dinkins
|10
|14.0
|3.0
|4.1
|1.0
|0.3
|36.6% (41-112)
|41.7% (30-72)
|Frank Mitchell
|10
|12.7
|9.9
|1.4
|0.3
|0.7
|58.9% (53-90)
|-
|TJ Gadsden
|10
|9.8
|4.3
|0.9
|1.1
|0.8
|42.5% (31-73)
|32.5% (13-40)
|Bryce Okpoh
|10
|9.5
|3.5
|0.6
|0.3
|0.7
|58.8% (40-68)
|66.7% (6-9)
