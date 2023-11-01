Canisius' 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Golden Griffins are currently 6-4) on Saturday, December 9 at 6:00 PM ET, away versus the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Upcoming Canisius games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Pittsburgh A 6:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 High Point A 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Mount St. Mary's A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Rider A 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Siena H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Fairfield H 1:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Iona A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Saint Peter's A 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Manhattan H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Marist H 1:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Quinnipiac A 2:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Niagara A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Iona H 1:00 PM
Fri, Feb 16 Marist A 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 18 Siena A 2:00 PM

Canisius' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Pittsburgh Panthers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: Petersen Events Center
  • Broadcast: ACC Network

Top Canisius players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Siem Uijtendaal 10 15.4 4.6 2.0 2.1 0.3 43.1% (53-123) 40.6% (26-64)
Tre Dinkins 10 14.0 3.0 4.1 1.0 0.3 36.6% (41-112) 41.7% (30-72)
Frank Mitchell 10 12.7 9.9 1.4 0.3 0.7 58.9% (53-90) -
TJ Gadsden 10 9.8 4.3 0.9 1.1 0.8 42.5% (31-73) 32.5% (13-40)
Bryce Okpoh 10 9.5 3.5 0.6 0.3 0.7 58.8% (40-68) 66.7% (6-9)

