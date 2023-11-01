Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big a fan you are of the Canisius Golden Griffins! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, hat, or other apparel. Continue reading to find out more about the women's team.

Canisius team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Sisi Eleko 5 17.8 11.2 1.0 1.0 0.6 Athina Lexa 5 8.0 2.2 1.4 0.4 0.2 Mackenzie Amalia 5 7.8 3.4 4.8 1.4 0.0 Grace Heeps 5 7.8 3.0 1.8 1.6 0.2 Adrien LaMora 5 5.4 3.4 1.2 0.4 0.6 Brooklyn Thrash 4 6.8 1.0 0.5 1.0 0.0 Giana Hernandez-Boulden 5 4.4 2.2 0.2 0.2 0.0 Bri Rozzi 5 2.8 3.0 2.2 1.0 0.6 Jane McCauley 2 4.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Chloe Chard Peloquin 2 4.5 3.5 0.5 0.0 1.0

Canisius season stats

Canisius' record is just only 2-3 so far this season.

The Golden Griffins are 2-0 at home and 0-3 on the road this year.

There are 24 games left on Canisius' schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Canisius games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Saint Bonaventure A 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 Binghamton A 6:07 PM Sat, Dec 16 Siena A 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Marist A 11:00 AM Thu, Dec 21 Youngstown State A 11:00 AM

