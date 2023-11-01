Next up for the Canisius Golden Griffins women (3-3) is a matchup away versus the Binghamton Bearcats, tipping off at 6:07 PM ET on Friday, December 8.

If you're looking to go to see the Canisius Golden Griffins in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Canisius games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Binghamton A 6:07 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Siena A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 Marist A 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Youngstown State A 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Akron H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Mount St. Mary's H 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Fairfield H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Saint Peter's A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Rider A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Quinnipiac H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Manhattan H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Iona A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Fairfield A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 30 Niagara H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Saint Peter's H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Canisius' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Binghamton Bearcats
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET
  • Location: Binghamton University Events Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Canisius' next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Canisius players

Shop for Canisius gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Sisi Eleko 6 16.3 11.5 1.2 0.8 0.7 50.7% (38-75) 50.0% (5-10)
Mackenzie Amalia 6 9.8 3.0 4.5 1.2 0.0 36.1% (22-61) 40.6% (13-32)
Athina Lexa 6 8.0 2.3 1.5 0.5 0.2 39.1% (18-46) 30.0% (6-20)
Grace Heeps 6 7.0 3.5 2.0 1.7 0.5 28.6% (14-49) 25.8% (8-31)
Adrien LaMora 6 5.7 3.8 1.0 0.3 0.5 52.0% (13-25) 33.3% (1-3)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.