Buy Tickets for Canisius Golden Griffins Women's Basketball Games
Next up for the Canisius Golden Griffins women (3-3) is a matchup away versus the Binghamton Bearcats, tipping off at 6:07 PM ET on Friday, December 8.
If you're looking to go to see the Canisius Golden Griffins in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Canisius games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Canisius' next matchup information
- Opponent: Binghamton Bearcats
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET
- Location: Binghamton University Events Center
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Canisius' next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Canisius players
Shop for Canisius gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Sisi Eleko
|6
|16.3
|11.5
|1.2
|0.8
|0.7
|50.7% (38-75)
|50.0% (5-10)
|Mackenzie Amalia
|6
|9.8
|3.0
|4.5
|1.2
|0.0
|36.1% (22-61)
|40.6% (13-32)
|Athina Lexa
|6
|8.0
|2.3
|1.5
|0.5
|0.2
|39.1% (18-46)
|30.0% (6-20)
|Grace Heeps
|6
|7.0
|3.5
|2.0
|1.7
|0.5
|28.6% (14-49)
|25.8% (8-31)
|Adrien LaMora
|6
|5.7
|3.8
|1.0
|0.3
|0.5
|52.0% (13-25)
|33.3% (1-3)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.