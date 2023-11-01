When you're rooting for Colgate during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Find out more details, along with the Raiders' recent numbers and trends, below.

Colgate team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Braeden Smith 7 15.7 6.0 6.0 2.3 0.0 Nicolas Louis-Jacques 7 10.0 1.9 0.4 0.7 0.4 Ryan Moffatt 7 10.0 5.3 1.3 0.7 0.0 Keegan Records 7 9.7 8.1 1.9 0.6 0.6 Sam Thomson 7 5.4 3.6 1.3 0.0 0.3 Jeff Woodward 7 4.1 3.1 2.0 0.4 0.4 Jalen Cox 7 3.0 1.4 0.7 0.4 0.0 Parker Jones 6 3.2 2.3 0.0 0.5 0.3 Brady Cummins 3 5.7 3.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 Chandler Baker 7 2.1 1.4 0.6 0.0 0.0

Colgate season stats

Colgate has four wins so far this season (4-3).

The Raiders have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-1 record on the road while going 2-1 in neutral-site games.

On November 19, Colgate picked up its best win of the season, a 57-55 victory over the Weber State Wildcats, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 226) in the RPI rankings.

The Raiders have not played any games this season against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 24 games remaining on Colgate's schedule in 2023-24, and two are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Colgate games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Arizona A 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 NVU-Lyndon H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Vermont A 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Illinois A 1:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Iona A 7:00 PM

