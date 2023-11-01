Buy Tickets for Colgate Raiders Basketball Games
Colgate (5-4) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the Vermont Catamounts.
If you're looking to see the Colgate Raiders in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Colgate games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Colgate's next matchup information
- Opponent: Vermont Catamounts
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Colgate's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Colgate players
Shop for Colgate gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Braeden Smith
|9
|13.9
|5.3
|5.8
|2.1
|0.0
|43.3% (42-97)
|33.3% (14-42)
|Ryan Moffatt
|9
|9.1
|4.4
|1.2
|0.7
|0.0
|39.0% (30-77)
|36.2% (21-58)
|Nicolas Louis-Jacques
|9
|8.6
|1.7
|0.6
|0.6
|0.3
|44.6% (29-65)
|34.9% (15-43)
|Keegan Records
|8
|9.4
|7.3
|1.6
|0.5
|0.5
|47.5% (28-59)
|42.9% (3-7)
|Parker Jones
|8
|5.1
|2.8
|0.3
|0.6
|0.5
|48.5% (16-33)
|36.8% (7-19)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.