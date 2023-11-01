Colgate (5-4) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the Vermont Catamounts.

If you're looking to see the Colgate Raiders in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Colgate games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Colgate's next matchup information

Opponent: Vermont Catamounts

Vermont Catamounts Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Colgate's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Colgate players

Shop for Colgate gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Braeden Smith 9 13.9 5.3 5.8 2.1 0.0 43.3% (42-97) 33.3% (14-42) Ryan Moffatt 9 9.1 4.4 1.2 0.7 0.0 39.0% (30-77) 36.2% (21-58) Nicolas Louis-Jacques 9 8.6 1.7 0.6 0.6 0.3 44.6% (29-65) 34.9% (15-43) Keegan Records 8 9.4 7.3 1.6 0.5 0.5 47.5% (28-59) 42.9% (3-7) Parker Jones 8 5.1 2.8 0.3 0.6 0.5 48.5% (16-33) 36.8% (7-19)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.