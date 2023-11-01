Colgate (5-4) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the Vermont Catamounts.

If you're looking to see the Colgate Raiders in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Colgate games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Vermont A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Illinois A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Iona A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Cornell A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Loyola (MD) H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Navy A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Lafayette H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Bucknell A 3:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Army A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Boston University H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 22 Lehigh H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 American A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Army H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Navy H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Boston University A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Colgate's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Vermont Catamounts
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Colgate's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Colgate players

Shop for Colgate gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Braeden Smith 9 13.9 5.3 5.8 2.1 0.0 43.3% (42-97) 33.3% (14-42)
Ryan Moffatt 9 9.1 4.4 1.2 0.7 0.0 39.0% (30-77) 36.2% (21-58)
Nicolas Louis-Jacques 9 8.6 1.7 0.6 0.6 0.3 44.6% (29-65) 34.9% (15-43)
Keegan Records 8 9.4 7.3 1.6 0.5 0.5 47.5% (28-59) 42.9% (3-7)
Parker Jones 8 5.1 2.8 0.3 0.6 0.5 48.5% (16-33) 36.8% (7-19)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.