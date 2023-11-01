Just because you're relaxing on the couch watching the Colgate game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Raiders with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Colgate Raiders jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Colgate team leaders

Want to buy Tiasia McMillan's jersey? Or another Colgate player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Taylor Golembiewski 5 14.8 4.2 0.8 1.8 0.4 Tiasia McMillan 6 11.3 5.2 2.2 1.2 1.7 Morgan McMahon 6 9.8 2.5 1.3 0.7 0.0 Madison Schiller 6 9.8 3.7 2.3 1.3 0.2 Sophia Diehl 6 7.3 5.5 1.3 0.7 0.3 Alexa Brodie 5 7.6 3.6 2.6 0.8 0.4 Chidinma Okafor 2 8.0 3.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 Ella Meabon 5 3.0 1.6 1.4 0.6 0.0 Christiana Midgette 6 1.5 3.5 1.5 1.3 0.2 Abbey Ferguson 6 0.7 1.7 0.5 0.0 0.3

Colgate season stats

Colgate has gone 4-2 so far this season.

The Raiders are a perfect 3-0 at home while going 1-1 on the road this year (0-1 in neutral-site games).

Colgate, in its signature win of the season, took down the Cornell Big Red 71-60 on November 7.

This season, the Raiders haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Colgate's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 squads.

Looking to bet on the Raiders? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Colgate games

Check out the Raiders in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tue, Dec 5 Georgetown H 6:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 Le Moyne H 6:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Cent. Conn. St. A 11:00 AM Thu, Dec 21 Saint Bonaventure H 1:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 UMass Lowell A 2:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Colgate this season.

Check out the Raiders this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.