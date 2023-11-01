Next up for the Colgate Raiders women (4-3) is a game at home versus the Le Moyne Dolphins, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8.

If you're looking to catch the Colgate Raiders in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Colgate games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Le Moyne H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 Cent. Conn. St. A 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Saint Bonaventure H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 UMass Lowell A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Loyola (MD) A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Navy H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Lafayette A 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Bucknell H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Army H 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Boston University A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 22 Lehigh H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 American H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Army A 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Navy A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Loyola (MD) H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Colgate's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Le Moyne Dolphins
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: Cotterell Court

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Colgate's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Colgate players

Shop for Colgate gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Taylor Golembiewski 6 13.5 3.7 0.8 1.5 0.3 38.0% (30-79) 22.2% (4-18)
Tiasia McMillan 7 9.7 4.9 1.9 1.1 1.6 47.5% (29-61) 50.0% (1-2)
Morgan McMahon 7 9.0 2.7 1.3 0.6 0.0 35.3% (18-51) 43.8% (7-16)
Madison Schiller 7 9.0 3.9 2.6 1.3 0.1 54.0% (27-50) 41.2% (7-17)
Sophia Diehl 7 7.1 5.1 1.4 0.6 0.4 40.0% (20-50) 0.0% (0-11)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.