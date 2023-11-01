Columbia (7-3) will resume its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM ET, on the road against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

Upcoming Columbia games

Columbia's next matchup information

Opponent: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Rothman Center

Rothman Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Columbia players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa 10 14.0 3.5 2.4 1.5 0.0 41.9% (39-93) 40.8% (20-49) Avery Brown 10 11.6 3.8 2.2 1.4 0.0 44.9% (40-89) 20.7% (6-29) Blair Thompson 10 10.2 6.2 1.3 1.4 0.4 47.8% (32-67) 51.5% (17-33) Kenny Noland 10 7.8 2.2 1.7 1.0 0.0 50.9% (29-57) 36.4% (12-33) Zavian McLean 10 7.1 2.4 2.1 0.8 0.1 54.0% (27-50) 20.0% (2-10)

