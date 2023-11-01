Buy Tickets for Columbia Lions Basketball Games
Columbia (7-3) will resume its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM ET, on the road against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.
Upcoming Columbia games
Columbia's next matchup information
- Opponent: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights
- Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Rothman Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
Top Columbia players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa
|10
|14.0
|3.5
|2.4
|1.5
|0.0
|41.9% (39-93)
|40.8% (20-49)
|Avery Brown
|10
|11.6
|3.8
|2.2
|1.4
|0.0
|44.9% (40-89)
|20.7% (6-29)
|Blair Thompson
|10
|10.2
|6.2
|1.3
|1.4
|0.4
|47.8% (32-67)
|51.5% (17-33)
|Kenny Noland
|10
|7.8
|2.2
|1.7
|1.0
|0.0
|50.9% (29-57)
|36.4% (12-33)
|Zavian McLean
|10
|7.1
|2.4
|2.1
|0.8
|0.1
|54.0% (27-50)
|20.0% (2-10)
