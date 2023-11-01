Columbia (7-3) will resume its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM ET, on the road against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

Upcoming Columbia games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 11 Fairleigh Dickinson A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Fordham A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Mount Saint Vincent H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 9 Cornell A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 15 Yale A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Princeton H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Pennsylvania H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 2 Harvard A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Dartmouth A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Brown A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 16 Dartmouth H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 17 Harvard H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 23 Brown H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 24 Yale H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Mar 1 Princeton A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Columbia's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights
  • Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Rothman Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Columbia players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa 10 14.0 3.5 2.4 1.5 0.0 41.9% (39-93) 40.8% (20-49)
Avery Brown 10 11.6 3.8 2.2 1.4 0.0 44.9% (40-89) 20.7% (6-29)
Blair Thompson 10 10.2 6.2 1.3 1.4 0.4 47.8% (32-67) 51.5% (17-33)
Kenny Noland 10 7.8 2.2 1.7 1.0 0.0 50.9% (29-57) 36.4% (12-33)
Zavian McLean 10 7.1 2.4 2.1 0.8 0.1 54.0% (27-50) 20.0% (2-10)

