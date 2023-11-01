Just because you're lounging on the sofa watching the Columbia game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Lions with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be found below.

Columbia team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Abbey Hsu 8 21.1 6.9 2.0 1.4 1.0 Kitty Henderson 8 13.5 5.0 4.8 2.3 0.1 Cecelia Collins 8 10.8 3.9 3.5 0.4 0.1 Riley Weiss 8 7.6 1.1 0.4 0.6 0.3 Paige Lauder 8 4.5 4.6 0.4 0.5 0.4 Fliss Henderson 8 4.5 2.8 2.4 0.5 0.3 Perri Page 7 4.6 3.7 0.9 1.0 0.1 Nicole Stephens 8 3.0 1.4 1.9 0.9 0.1 Susie Rafiu 7 2.0 1.9 0.1 0.3 0.1 Noa Comesana 8 1.5 1.8 0.1 0.6 0.1

Columbia season stats

Columbia has put together a 4-4 record on the season so far.

The Lions have a 4-1 record at home and a 0-1 record on the road while going 0-2 in neutral-site games.

Columbia took down the Seton Hall Pirates (No. 95-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 71-61 win on November 10 -- its best win of the season.

The Lions, so far this season, have played no games versus Top 25 teams.

There are 19 games remaining on Columbia's schedule in 2023-24, and two are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Columbia games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Villanova H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Memphis H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Wagner H 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 San Francisco A 9:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 Pacific A 5:00 PM

