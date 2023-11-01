The Columbia Lions women (6-4) will next be in action at home against the Wagner Seahawks, on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.

Columbia's next matchup information

Opponent: Wagner Seahawks

Wagner Seahawks Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

Top Columbia players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Abbey Hsu 10 21.2 7.4 1.8 1.4 0.8 42.9% (79-184) 34.6% (28-81) Kitty Henderson 10 13.4 5.4 4.5 2.2 0.2 48.6% (51-105) 38.9% (14-36) Cecelia Collins 10 10.9 4.0 3.4 0.3 0.1 46.4% (39-84) 43.5% (10-23) Riley Weiss 10 8.3 1.3 0.5 0.7 0.2 44.9% (31-69) 42.6% (20-47) Nicole Stephens 10 4.3 2.0 1.9 0.8 0.1 46.9% (15-32) 42.1% (8-19)

