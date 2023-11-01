Buy Tickets for Columbia Lions Women's Basketball Games
The Columbia Lions women (6-4) will next be in action at home against the Wagner Seahawks, on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.
Columbia's next matchup information
- Opponent: Wagner Seahawks
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
Top Columbia players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Abbey Hsu
|10
|21.2
|7.4
|1.8
|1.4
|0.8
|42.9% (79-184)
|34.6% (28-81)
|Kitty Henderson
|10
|13.4
|5.4
|4.5
|2.2
|0.2
|48.6% (51-105)
|38.9% (14-36)
|Cecelia Collins
|10
|10.9
|4.0
|3.4
|0.3
|0.1
|46.4% (39-84)
|43.5% (10-23)
|Riley Weiss
|10
|8.3
|1.3
|0.5
|0.7
|0.2
|44.9% (31-69)
|42.6% (20-47)
|Nicole Stephens
|10
|4.3
|2.0
|1.9
|0.8
|0.1
|46.9% (15-32)
|42.1% (8-19)
