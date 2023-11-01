The Cornell Big Red (7-2) will be on the road against the the Siena Saints on Tuesday, December 19 (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season rolls on.

If you're looking to catch the Cornell Big Red in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Cornell games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Tue, Dec 19 Siena A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Robert Morris A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Colgate H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 Baylor A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 9 Columbia H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 15 Pennsylvania H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Brown A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 23 Wells H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Princeton H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 2 Dartmouth A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Harvard A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Yale A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 16 Harvard H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 17 Dartmouth H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 23 Yale H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Cornell's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Siena Saints
  • Day/Time: December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: MVP Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Cornell's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Cornell players

Shop for Cornell gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Cooper Noard 9 12.2 4.8 0.4 0.7 0.2 50.0% (36-72) 46.3% (25-54)
Sean Hansen 9 11.7 3.2 2.1 0.7 0.2 54.3% (38-70) 30.8% (8-26)
Chris Manon 9 10.3 3.7 2.8 2.1 0.1 52.4% (33-63) 25.0% (4-16)
Guy Ragland Jr. 9 9.4 6.6 2.0 0.7 0.2 45.7% (32-70) 34.4% (11-32)
Isaiah Gray 9 9.1 4.3 3.3 0.7 0.0 62.5% (30-48) 20.0% (1-5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.