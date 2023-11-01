The Cornell Big Red (7-2) will be on the road against the the Siena Saints on Tuesday, December 19 (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season rolls on.

Upcoming Cornell games

Cornell's next matchup information

Opponent: Siena Saints

Siena Saints Day/Time: December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Cornell players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Cooper Noard 9 12.2 4.8 0.4 0.7 0.2 50.0% (36-72) 46.3% (25-54) Sean Hansen 9 11.7 3.2 2.1 0.7 0.2 54.3% (38-70) 30.8% (8-26) Chris Manon 9 10.3 3.7 2.8 2.1 0.1 52.4% (33-63) 25.0% (4-16) Guy Ragland Jr. 9 9.4 6.6 2.0 0.7 0.2 45.7% (32-70) 34.4% (11-32) Isaiah Gray 9 9.1 4.3 3.3 0.7 0.0 62.5% (30-48) 20.0% (1-5)

