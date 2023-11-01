Buy Tickets for Cornell Big Red Basketball Games
The Cornell Big Red (7-2) will be on the road against the the Siena Saints on Tuesday, December 19 (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season rolls on.
Upcoming Cornell games
Cornell's next matchup information
- Opponent: Siena Saints
- Day/Time: December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: MVP Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Cornell players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Cooper Noard
|9
|12.2
|4.8
|0.4
|0.7
|0.2
|50.0% (36-72)
|46.3% (25-54)
|Sean Hansen
|9
|11.7
|3.2
|2.1
|0.7
|0.2
|54.3% (38-70)
|30.8% (8-26)
|Chris Manon
|9
|10.3
|3.7
|2.8
|2.1
|0.1
|52.4% (33-63)
|25.0% (4-16)
|Guy Ragland Jr.
|9
|9.4
|6.6
|2.0
|0.7
|0.2
|45.7% (32-70)
|34.4% (11-32)
|Isaiah Gray
|9
|9.1
|4.3
|3.3
|0.7
|0.0
|62.5% (30-48)
|20.0% (1-5)
