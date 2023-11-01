Do you live and breathe all things Cornell? Then show your pride in the Big Red women's team with some new gear. For more details on the team, including updated stats, continue scrolling.

Cornell team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kaya Ingram 7 10.6 3.0 3.1 1.6 0.0 Rachel Kaus 7 10.1 3.6 0.9 0.4 0.1 Emily Pape 7 7.6 5.0 0.3 0.7 0.1 Summer Parker-Hall 7 7.1 5.7 0.9 0.4 0.3 Azareya Kilgoe 7 5.9 2.3 3.0 0.9 0.0 Mia Beam 7 5.3 1.9 0.9 0.6 0.0 Clarke Jackson 7 4.7 3.1 0.4 0.9 0.0 Vivienne Knee 7 2.7 3.1 0.3 0.4 0.3 Maya Watts 7 1.6 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.0 Jada Davis 2 2.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0

Cornell season stats

Cornell has put together a 3-4 record so far this season.

The Big Red are 0-1 at home and 3-3 on the road this year.

Cornell notched its signature win of the season on November 11, when it beat the Southern Illinois Salukis, who rank No. 186 in the RPI rankings, 80-77.

The Big Red are winless this season in one game against Top 25 teams.

Of Cornell's 19 remaining games, two are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Cornell games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Bucknell A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Saint Bonaventure H 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Syracuse A 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Marist H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Stony Brook H 1:00 PM

