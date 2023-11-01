The Cornell Big Red (5-4) will be on the road against the the Syracuse Orange on Monday, December 18 (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season rolls on.

If you're looking to go to see the Cornell Big Red in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Cornell games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 18 Syracuse A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Marist H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Stony Brook H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Princeton H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Columbia A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 15 Pennsylvania A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Brown H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Princeton A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 2 Dartmouth H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Harvard H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Yale H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 16 Harvard A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 17 Dartmouth A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 24 Pennsylvania H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Mar 1 Yale A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Cornell's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Syracuse Orange
  • Day/Time: December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: JMA Wireless Dome

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Cornell's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Cornell players

Shop for Cornell gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kaya Ingram 9 10.7 2.9 2.9 1.4 0.0 34.6% (28-81) 25.0% (4-16)
Rachel Kaus 9 10.2 3.4 0.8 0.6 0.1 57.1% (32-56) 50.0% (1-2)
Emily Pape 9 9.2 5.9 0.6 0.8 0.3 38.6% (34-88) 36.4% (8-22)
Summer Parker-Hall 9 6.8 5.6 1.0 0.6 0.4 44.6% (25-56) 16.7% (1-6)
Azareya Kilgoe 9 5.7 2.7 2.8 1.1 0.1 30.4% (17-56) 22.2% (4-18)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.