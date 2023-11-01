The Cornell Big Red (5-4) will be on the road against the the Syracuse Orange on Monday, December 18 (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season rolls on.

Upcoming Cornell games

Cornell's next matchup information

Top Cornell players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kaya Ingram 9 10.7 2.9 2.9 1.4 0.0 34.6% (28-81) 25.0% (4-16) Rachel Kaus 9 10.2 3.4 0.8 0.6 0.1 57.1% (32-56) 50.0% (1-2) Emily Pape 9 9.2 5.9 0.6 0.8 0.3 38.6% (34-88) 36.4% (8-22) Summer Parker-Hall 9 6.8 5.6 1.0 0.6 0.4 44.6% (25-56) 16.7% (1-6) Azareya Kilgoe 9 5.7 2.7 2.8 1.1 0.1 30.4% (17-56) 22.2% (4-18)

