Player prop betting options for Corbin Carroll, Marcus Semien and others are available in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Texas Rangers matchup at Chase Field on Wednesday, starting at 8:03 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zac Gallen (17-9) for his 35th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 20 times in 34 starts this season.

Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the 30th start in a row.

He has eight appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 34 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 16th, 1.119 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Oct. 27 5.0 4 3 3 5 4 vs. Phillies Oct. 21 6.0 6 4 4 1 2 at Phillies Oct. 16 5.0 8 5 5 4 2 at Dodgers Oct. 9 5.1 5 2 2 4 2 at Brewers Oct. 4 6.0 5 2 2 4 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI (161 total hits). He has swiped 54 bases.

He's slashed .285/.362/.506 on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Oct. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Oct. 28 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Rangers Oct. 27 1-for-5 1 0 2 3 0 at Phillies Oct. 24 3-for-4 2 0 2 3 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has put up 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .258/.333/.497 so far this season.

Walker heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Oct. 31 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Oct. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Oct. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Phillies Oct. 24 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 1

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashing .276/.348/.478 so far this year.

Semien hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .250 with a triple, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Oct. 31 2-for-5 2 1 5 7 0 at Diamondbacks Oct. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 27 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has recorded 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .327/.390/.623 on the season.

Seager takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with two doubles, four home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Oct. 31 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Diamondbacks Oct. 30 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 27 1-for-4 3 1 2 4 0 at Astros Oct. 23 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.