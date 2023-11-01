The Brooklyn Nets, with Dorian Finney-Smith, face off versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent action, a 133-121 win over the Hornets, Finney-Smith tallied 19 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Finney-Smith, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (+100)

Over 10.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-114)

Over 5.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-169)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Heat conceded 109.8 points per game last year, second in the NBA.

Allowing 41.9 rebounds per game last year, the Heat were sixth in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Heat gave up 25.6 per game last season, ranking them 14th in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Heat were 28th in the NBA last season, giving up 13.1 makes per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 25 12 6 1 2 0 0 2/15/2023 20 2 4 1 0 0 0 1/20/2023 25 10 1 3 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.