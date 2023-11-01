When you're rooting for Fordham during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Get more details, along with the Rams' women's team's recent stats and trends, in the article below.

Fordham team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Taylor Donaldson 5 17.2 4.6 1.2 2.0 0.0 Emy Hayford 7 10.9 4.1 1.7 2.1 0.1 Mandy McGurk 7 7.7 2.6 1.3 1.1 0.1 Maranda Nyborg 7 6.4 4.0 1.1 0.6 1.6 Matilda Flood 7 6.3 5.6 1.7 2.4 0.9 Aminata Ly 5 8.0 6.6 0.2 0.6 1.0 Taya Davis 6 6.2 3.5 4.7 1.7 0.2 Rose Nelson 7 3.7 2.1 1.1 1.0 0.6 Kaila Berry 5 4.6 4.0 0.0 0.4 0.0 Kailah Harris 4 3.8 3.5 0.0 0.8 0.3

Fordham season stats

Fordham has put together a 5-2 record so far this season.

The Rams are 5-1 at home and 0-1 on the road this year.

Fordham's signature win this season came in a 66-63 victory on November 10 over the Albany Great Danes, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 63) in the RPI.

The Rams, so far this season, have played zero games versus Top 25 teams.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams left on Fordham's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Fordham games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Maine H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Duquesne A 6:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Siena A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Fairfield A 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Virginia A 6:00 PM

