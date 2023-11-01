The Fordham Rams women (5-4) will next play on the road against the Siena Saints, on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Fordham games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Siena A 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 Fairfield A 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Virginia A 6:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Saint Joseph's (PA) H 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Saint Bonaventure H 11:00 AM
Sat, Jan 6 La Salle A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 VCU A 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Davidson H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Rhode Island A 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Loyola Chicago H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 George Washington H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 George Mason A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Richmond A 6:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Dayton H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 UMass H 2:00 PM

Fordham's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Siena Saints
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: MVP Arena

Top Fordham players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Taylor Donaldson 7 18.9 4.9 1.1 2.7 0.1 38.1% (45-118) 36.5% (19-52)
Emy Hayford 9 11.6 4.1 2.2 2.2 0.1 40.6% (39-96) 29.6% (8-27)
Mandy McGurk 9 7.6 2.7 1.3 1.1 0.1 42.4% (28-66) 32.0% (8-25)
Maranda Nyborg 9 6.9 3.8 1.1 0.6 1.3 51.9% (27-52) -
Matilda Flood 9 6.2 5.6 1.9 2.0 0.9 33.3% (21-63) 30.0% (6-20)

