Gabriel Davis 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 55 33 490 129 5 14.8

Davis Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 2 32 0 Week 2 Raiders 7 6 92 1 Week 3 @Commanders 4 1 35 1 Week 4 Dolphins 3 3 61 1 Week 5 Jaguars 8 6 100 1 Week 6 Giants 4 3 21 0 Week 7 @Patriots 5 1 6 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 12 9 87 1 Week 9 @Bengals 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 6 2 56 0

Gabriel Davis' Next Game

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

Jets -7

Jets -7 Over/Under: 39.5 points

