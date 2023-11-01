Where to Get Gabriel Davis Bills Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Gabriel Davis 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|55
|33
|490
|129
|5
|14.8
Davis Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|4
|2
|32
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|7
|6
|92
|1
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|4
|1
|35
|1
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|3
|3
|61
|1
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|8
|6
|100
|1
|Week 6
|Giants
|4
|3
|21
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|5
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|12
|9
|87
|1
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|6
|2
|56
|0
Gabriel Davis' Next Game
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: CBS
- Favorite: Jets -7
- Over/Under: 39.5 points
