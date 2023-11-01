Where to Get Garrett Wilson Jets Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Garrett Wilson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|95
|55
|642
|211
|2
|11.7
Wilson Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|5
|5
|34
|1
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|8
|2
|83
|1
|Week 3
|Patriots
|9
|5
|48
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|14
|9
|60
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|7
|3
|54
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|12
|8
|90
|0
|Week 8
|@Giants
|13
|7
|100
|0
|Week 9
|Chargers
|13
|7
|80
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|14
|9
|93
|0
Garrett Wilson's Next Game
- Matchup: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Favorite: Bills -7
- Over/Under: 39.5 points
