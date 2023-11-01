Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big of a fan you are of Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets! Show off our team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, hat, or other apparel. Continue reading to find out more.

Garrett Wilson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 95 55 642 211 2 11.7

Wilson Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 5 5 34 1 Week 2 @Cowboys 8 2 83 1 Week 3 Patriots 9 5 48 0 Week 4 Chiefs 14 9 60 0 Week 5 @Broncos 7 3 54 0 Week 6 Eagles 12 8 90 0 Week 8 @Giants 13 7 100 0 Week 9 Chargers 13 7 80 0 Week 10 @Raiders 14 9 93 0

Garrett Wilson's Next Game

Matchup: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

Live Stream:

Favorite: Bills -7

Bills -7 Over/Under: 39.5 points

